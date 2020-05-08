Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,827 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after purchasing an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $446,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

BK opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

