Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.52 Million Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in L3Harris by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,419,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.59.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

