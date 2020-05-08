Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,638 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,696,000 after purchasing an additional 449,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $37.00 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

