Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 7,640 HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.90. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

