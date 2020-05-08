Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

