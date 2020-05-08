Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $16,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 174,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $7,256,088.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock worth $71,864,556. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

