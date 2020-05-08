Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 152,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after buying an additional 405,127 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $17.15 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

