Rikoon Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.70. The company has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

