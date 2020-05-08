Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,585,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

