Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,617,000 after buying an additional 1,108,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,721,000 after purchasing an additional 879,793 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $54.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

