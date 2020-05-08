Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 366.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

TSN opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.