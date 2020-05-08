Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 109,520 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 109,520 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

