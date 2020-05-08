Community Capital Management Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $91.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

