CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $4.87 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 224,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,094. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

