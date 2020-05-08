Wells Fargo & Co Trims Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Target Price to $44.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $16,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 181,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $7,456,126.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock worth $71,864,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

