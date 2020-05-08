Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.94.

NYSE:APO opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 91,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $4,263,696.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $1,218,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock worth $71,864,556. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,104,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

