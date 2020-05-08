Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $45.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.94.

NYSE:APO opened at $43.00 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $16,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 181,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $7,456,126.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock worth $71,864,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

