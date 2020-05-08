Deutsche Bank Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $39.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. Cfra reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.94.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $1,218,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock worth $71,864,556. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 566,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,433,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,435,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

