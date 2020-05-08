Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.