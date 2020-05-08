Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 466 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dollar General by 247.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after buying an additional 102,951 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $72,958,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.2% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $173.60 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.