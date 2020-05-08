Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of FMC worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.72.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $94.11 on Friday. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.