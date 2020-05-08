Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $343.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.61 and its 200-day moving average is $346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

