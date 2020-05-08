Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,763 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 134,350 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 78,222.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 265,956 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $46.24 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.