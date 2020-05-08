CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,189 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE EIX opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

