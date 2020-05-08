CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,617.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 76,264 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 73,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.78.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO opened at $100.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

