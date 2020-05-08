Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 723 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $856,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,091 shares of company stock valued at $851,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

