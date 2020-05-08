Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,785,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.