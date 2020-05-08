D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,927.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

