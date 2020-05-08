D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,927.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
