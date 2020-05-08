Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,927.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.