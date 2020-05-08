Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after purchasing an additional 240,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,958,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after purchasing an additional 813,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

