Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 33,213 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Comerica worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 140.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Cfra downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Comerica stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $77.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

