Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,591 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $80.26 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

