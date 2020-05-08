Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,346,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,111,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,039,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

