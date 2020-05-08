Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $333,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

