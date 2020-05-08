Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,075 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

