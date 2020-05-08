EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 174,811 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.59% of EQT worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

