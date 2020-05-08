Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,868 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of United Continental worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -18.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

