CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $1.65 Million in Trane (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $44,018,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $38,313,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $36,230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $29,855,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $27,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

