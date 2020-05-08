Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of KEYS opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

