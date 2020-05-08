Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.