Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Total were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Total by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Total by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,843,098 shares of company stock worth $15,163,517 in the last ninety days.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

