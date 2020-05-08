CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,050,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Cfra decreased their price target on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

