Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 160.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

