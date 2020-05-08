CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $52.78 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,515 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

