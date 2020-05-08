New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 9,856.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after buying an additional 996,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,223,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,742,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,931,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.