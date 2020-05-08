Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,144 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in Square by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,832,000 after acquiring an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Square by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Square by 5.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.48.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

