Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $2,310,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Booking by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Booking by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,443.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,352.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,777.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,771.77.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

