ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,818,000 after purchasing an additional 512,370 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,100 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter.

ON opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

