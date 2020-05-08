Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 187.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -150.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.