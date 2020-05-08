Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,119.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,927.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

